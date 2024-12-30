China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,535,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 6,781,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.4 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

