China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance
Shares of CYYHF opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
About China Yongda Automobiles Services
