China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

Shares of CYYHF opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

