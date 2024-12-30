ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 38.0% in December

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 18.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,138. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $684.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

