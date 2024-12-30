Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.12 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 103.12 ($1.29). Approximately 18,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Christie Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The firm has a market cap of £27.36 million, a PE ratio of -793.23 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Simon Edward Herrick bought 9,251 shares of Christie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,991.08 ($12,535.86). 83.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

