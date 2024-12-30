Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.12 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 103.12 ($1.29). Approximately 18,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.35).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Christie Group Stock Down 4.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Simon Edward Herrick bought 9,251 shares of Christie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £9,991.08 ($12,535.86). 83.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Christie Group
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Christie Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.