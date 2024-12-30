Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.41.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

