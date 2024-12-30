Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Clicks Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

