Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 36.9% in December

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,600 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 30th total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

ELP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 208,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.00. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

