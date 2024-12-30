Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in December

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.9 days.

Computershare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF remained flat at $18.85 during trading hours on Monday. Computershare has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

