Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in December

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.9 days.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF remained flat at $18.85 during trading hours on Monday. Computershare has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.
Computershare Company Profile
