Critical Comparison: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and CBIZ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million ($5.73) 0.00 CBIZ $1.68 billion 2.45 $120.97 million $2.36 34.75

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 7.08% 15.12% 6.16%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Auto Parts 4Less Group and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBIZ has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.85%. Given CBIZ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBIZ is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

