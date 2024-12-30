Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 11,320 shares.The stock last traded at $567.05 and had previously closed at $558.10.

Daily Journal Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market cap of $777.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.26 and its 200 day moving average is $484.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Daily Journal by 195.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 133.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the third quarter valued at $3,137,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

