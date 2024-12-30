Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dundee Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a current ratio of 36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

