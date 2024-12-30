Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Dundee Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 36.87 and a current ratio of 36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
About Dundee
