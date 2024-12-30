Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 102.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 233.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EVT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

