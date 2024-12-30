Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $135.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of ENTG opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 16,255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,076.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $72,143,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

