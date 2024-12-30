Enzon Pharmaceuticals Declares 3% Cash Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock

On December 18, 2024, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ENZN) announced through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors had approved a 3% cash dividend payout. This dividend is directed towards the holders of the company’s 40,000 outstanding shares of Series C Non-Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The total aggregate amount approved for distribution is $1,274,400, equivalent to $31.86 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock. Shareholders entitled to receive these dividends are those recorded as holders of the Series C Preferred Stock as of January 2, 2025. The payment date for these dividends is scheduled for January 9, 2025.

This declaration by Enzon Pharmaceuticals represents a significant financial decision aimed at rewarding its shareholders and providing them with a return on their investment. Additionally, this move showcases the company’s commitment to delivering value to its investors.

As per the regulatory requirement, Richard L. Feinstein, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of Enzon Pharmaceuticals, signed the document on behalf of the registrant on December 27, 2024, indicating the company’s compliance with the disclosure obligations outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

