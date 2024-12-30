Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Escalade Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.25. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.
Escalade Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 63.83%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
