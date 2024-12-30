Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Escalade Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.25. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Escalade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in Escalade by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

