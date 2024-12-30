FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,368,600 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 1,983,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. 11,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

About FIBRA Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.