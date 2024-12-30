First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

FFWM opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $492.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Foundation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

