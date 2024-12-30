First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 55.7% in December

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FSFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $25.80 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
