First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 55.7% in December

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 134,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $25.80 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

