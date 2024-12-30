First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,099. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.