Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
SVVC stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $544,547.00, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
