Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Gentherm stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 229,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,137. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Gentherm by 16.6% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 319,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 16.7% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 53,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

