Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GENSF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Genus has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

