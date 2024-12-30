Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Genus Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GENSF opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Genus has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $24.08.
Genus Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genus
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.