GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shot up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 113,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 26,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

