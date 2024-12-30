GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAPB stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.99. 51,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.