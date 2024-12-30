GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,973,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.63. 13,812,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.