Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) VP Sells $11,900.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 1,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,840.80. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hennessy Advisors Price Performance
Shares of HNNA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. 15,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.88.
Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors Company Profile
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
