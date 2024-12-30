Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) VP Sells $11,900.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 1,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,840.80. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HNNA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. 15,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,454. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

