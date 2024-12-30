Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 231,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.33% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 45,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,167. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

