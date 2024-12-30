iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$68,125.80 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total transaction of C$68,125.80.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total transaction of C$368,500.00.

iA Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$133.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$80.95 and a 12-month high of C$138.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

