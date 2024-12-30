Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $533,350.35 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $533,350.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,615,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,062,055.75. This trade represents a 0.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $2,768,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
