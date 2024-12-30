Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $533,350.35 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $533,350.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,615,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,062,055.75. This trade represents a 0.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $2,768,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

