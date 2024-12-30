Insider Buying: Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Director Buys $99,750.00 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO opened at $22.78 on Monday. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Get Oklo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.