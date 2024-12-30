Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,884,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,300,548.88. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 341,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $9,172,690.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

PBF traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.57. 2,421,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,513.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

