Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Purchases 271,100 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 271,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.63 per share, with a total value of C$442,031.80.

On Monday, December 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 69,650 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$109,553.32.

On Friday, December 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 64,140 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,102.24.

Shares of TSE WILD traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.63. 358,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. WildBrain Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$335.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WILD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

