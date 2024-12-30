Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 547,679 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $32,707,389.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,888.12. This represents a 90.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.47. 1,752,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 168.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after buying an additional 747,712 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in GitLab by 269.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 603,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,827,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,605,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

