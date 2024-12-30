Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $331,763.25 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75.

On Friday, October 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $383,241.24.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,326,000 after purchasing an additional 355,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

