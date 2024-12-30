Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,263,000 after buying an additional 262,800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,489,000 after acquiring an additional 427,872 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,113,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 203,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. 721,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,370. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.