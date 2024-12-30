IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 192.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

