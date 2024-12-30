Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,024,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,612.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.43 during midday trading on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

