Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 1,024,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,612.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
Isuzu Motors stock remained flat at $12.43 during midday trading on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
