Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,700 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 742,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,621.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JAPAF opened at $28.50 on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

