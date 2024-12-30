Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,700 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 742,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,621.0 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JAPAF opened at $28.50 on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.
About Japan Tobacco
