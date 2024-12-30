JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $15.70 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

