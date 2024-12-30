Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 320,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laser Photonics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laser Photonics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 335,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,227. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.55.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

