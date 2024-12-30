LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $92.84 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,747,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

