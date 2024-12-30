Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Vice President and COO Resigns

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) recently announced the resignation of Eric Forman, who served as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the company. The resignation, effective as of December 31, 2024, was submitted in writing to the company on December 23, 2024.

Mr. Forman’s departure from his positions within the company will also result in the termination of his employment agreement with Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. This agreement, initially dated July 15, 2020, was later amended on August 12, 2020, and November 6, 2022. The termination of the agreement will be effective as of December 31, 2024.

It was clarified that Mr. Forman’s decision to resign was driven by personal reasons and was not influenced by any disputes or disagreements with the company concerning its operations, policies, or practices.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. confirmed the filing of this report on December 27, 2024. The report was duly signed on behalf of the company by Bastiaan van der Baan, the Chief Executive Officer.

This news marks a change within the executive team of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., and the company will now proceed with adjusting its leadership structure following Mr. Forman’s departure.

