Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRNS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of MRNS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,658,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,329 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 1,253,901 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,219,871 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,016,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 817,050 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

