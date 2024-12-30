Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CAO Carrie Liao Sells 2,273 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CAO Carrie Liao sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $16,888.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,716.10. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $501.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $679,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 13.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

