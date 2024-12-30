National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) EVP Maria Vg Woods Sells 23,742 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.47. 830,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 102.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

