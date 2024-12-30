Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 1,233,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Newegg Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

