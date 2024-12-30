Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 1,233,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Newegg Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.32.
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newegg Commerce
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.