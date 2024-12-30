NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Changes in Executive Leadership

On December 24, 2024, NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President-Finance, Secretary, and Treasurer, Brian Mitts, would be stepping down from his positions effectively by 11:59 p.m. Central Time on December 31, 2024.

Concurrently, the Board of Directors appointed Paul Richards as the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President-Finance, Assistant Secretary, and Treasurer, and David Willmore as the Chief Accounting Officer, Assistant Secretary, and Assistant Treasurer of the Company, effective from 12:00 a.m. Central Time on January 1, 2025.

Further details revealed that Mr. Richards, age 36, will also assume the role of principal accounting officer and principal financial officer of NexPoint Real Estate Finance on January 1, 2025. However, Mr. Mitts will continue as the designated principal financial officer and principal accounting officer until the effectiveness of his resignation on December 31, 2024.

Paul Richards has been serving as the VP of Originations and Investments at NexPoint Real Estate Finance since February 2020. He brings a wealth of experience, having held positions such as Chief Financial Officer, Assistant Secretary, and Treasurer at VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc., and Vice President roles at VineBrook, NexPoint Hospitality Trust (NHT), and NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

It was also noted that Mr. Richards has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Regarding forward-looking statements, the Company cautioned that this announcement contained information based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and while forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., as an emerging growth company, continues to make strategic changes in its executive team while maintaining its commitment to transparent and efficient financial operations. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the SEC for comprehensive risk discussions and other factors affecting their forward-looking statements.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

