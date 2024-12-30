Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,112 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 922,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,042.64. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.00. 9,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.13.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

