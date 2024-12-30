Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,953,800 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 2,605,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Monday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.
