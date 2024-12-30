Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,953,800 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the November 30th total of 2,605,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.2 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Monday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.