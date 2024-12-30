Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 23870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 26.78.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp., through its subsidiary, Green Energy Resources Inc, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral exploration properties. It holds 100% interests in the Zeus lithium project with 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the United States.

